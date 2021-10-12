0Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $463,940.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and $463,940.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

