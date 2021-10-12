$1.13 EPS Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 9.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

