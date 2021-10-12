$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFO. Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $125.23.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,707,000 after buying an additional 171,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

