$1.56 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. PPG Industries reported earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.43.

PPG opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.62. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $123.52 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.