$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

WOR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. 185,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

