$1.67 EPS Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.92. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $140.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.41 and its 200 day moving average is $150.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.