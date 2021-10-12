$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $312,784,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

