$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 59,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.