$1.96 EPS Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.16. Polaris posted earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PII shares. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Polaris by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Polaris by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

