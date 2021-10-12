100,000 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.07% of Comerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 45,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 5,992.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 36,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

