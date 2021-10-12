1,082 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,248.61. 33,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,964. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,355.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,370.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

