1,082 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,248.61. 33,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,964. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,355.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,370.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Read More: Green Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.