108,223 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

VGK traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. 547,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

