$11.94 Million in Sales Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to post sales of $11.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.90 million and the highest is $12.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $44.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $44.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $90.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.06 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $114,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $2,912,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $17,182,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -75.53 and a beta of -0.03.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

