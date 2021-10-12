$11.96 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce $11.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the lowest is $11.82 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $11.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $47.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.41 million to $48.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $47.08 million to $48.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $157.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.55. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at $162,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.