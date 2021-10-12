$111.51 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce $111.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.20 million. Denny’s reported sales of $71.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $411.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $415.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $454.64 million, with estimates ranging from $446.70 million to $463.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of DENN opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

