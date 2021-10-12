11,437 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

FUTU stock opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.27. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

