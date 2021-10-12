11,437 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.27. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

