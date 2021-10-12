1,225,702 Shares in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,225,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,815,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 2.66% of Advent Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,780,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advent Technologies by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 738,699 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,578,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,500,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

