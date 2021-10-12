$13.65 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to report sales of $13.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.60 million. Itamar Medical reported sales of $11.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $53.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $71.06 million, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $74.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02).

ITMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen cut shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itamar Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

ITMR opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $487.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at about $8,981,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 332,900 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

