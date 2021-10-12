$138.60 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce $138.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.10 million and the highest is $141.31 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $557.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.20 million to $563.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $543.52 million, with estimates ranging from $504.31 million to $564.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NYSE FBK opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

