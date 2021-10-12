$138.68 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report $138.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.63 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $107.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $528.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $532.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $617.77 million, with estimates ranging from $589.37 million to $657.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $128.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.65 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

AMK stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,219.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

In other AssetMark Financial news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,031 shares of company stock worth $2,485,018 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

