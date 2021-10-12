155,325 Shares in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.31% of Absolute Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TD Securities downgraded Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of ABST opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $550.72 million, a PE ratio of 138.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Absolute Software Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

