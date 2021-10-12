162,268 Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 162,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Golden Ocean Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 80,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 3,227,297 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 1,455,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 971,135 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.78. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.57%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

