166,963 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 166,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Virtu Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after buying an additional 962,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after buying an additional 706,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,053,000 after buying an additional 120,093 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after buying an additional 1,010,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of -0.30. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

