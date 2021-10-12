$175.51 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post sales of $175.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.40 million and the lowest is $163.15 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $685.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.01 million to $710.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $720.41 million, with estimates ranging from $682.73 million to $748.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 101.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after purchasing an additional 286,673 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 136.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,638,000 after acquiring an additional 292,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 242.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 79,905 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

