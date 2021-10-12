180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Shares Down 1.7%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 274,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,462,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.
