180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Shares Down 1.7%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 274,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,462,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $953,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 180 Life Sciences by 137.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

