18,185 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

