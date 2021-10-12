192,300 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 192,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,719,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.14% of Comerica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

