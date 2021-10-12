1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.82

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.82 and traded as high as $24.15. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 995 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 167,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,747 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

