$2.18 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post sales of $2.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.35 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DURECT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DURECT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in DURECT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DRRX opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. DURECT has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

