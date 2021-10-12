$2.49 EPS Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. International Business Machines posted earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $10.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $12.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average is $141.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

