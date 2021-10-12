$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

NYSE YUMC opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.