$2.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report earnings per share of $2.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $3.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $279.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $183.03 and a 1 year high of $289.60.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

