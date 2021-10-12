$204.06 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce $204.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.80 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $202.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $833.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $840.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $951.87 million, with estimates ranging from $927.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million.

Several brokerages have commented on KTOS. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $189,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,346.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,745 shares of company stock worth $2,587,805. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

