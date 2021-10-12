$21.04 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post $21.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.59 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $21.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $79.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.87 million to $81.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $88.43 million to $96.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNNT. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.