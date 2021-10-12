$210.29 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce $210.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.09 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $123.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $782.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $768.67 million to $795.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $975.77 million, with estimates ranging from $911.66 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.56) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDS. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC cut Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $605.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.