$220.41 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report sales of $220.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.24 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $231.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $890.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.77 million to $896.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $954.18 million, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $965.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

