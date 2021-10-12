2,737,707 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,737,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,595,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.34% of International Game Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE IGT opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.31 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

