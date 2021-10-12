28,323 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.64.

NYSE:LEA opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.81. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

