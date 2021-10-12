$292.07 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report sales of $292.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.90 million and the highest is $297.20 million. Medpace posted sales of $230.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,994,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP opened at $184.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.82. Medpace has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $199.04.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.