29,881 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,881 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.