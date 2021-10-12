$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.33 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 107,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adient by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,971,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.13. Adient has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

