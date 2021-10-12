$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.33 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adient.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 107,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adient by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,971,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.13. Adient has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $53.17.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
