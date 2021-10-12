$3.65 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to report sales of $3.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $1.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.69 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APVO opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

