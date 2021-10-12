$3.98 EPS Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $3.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $17.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $19.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.54. The company had a trading volume of 303,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,281. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $280.38 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

