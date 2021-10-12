30,865 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up 2.9% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,102,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after buying an additional 442,962 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,114,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after buying an additional 362,814 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,480,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,755,000 after buying an additional 264,395 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,090.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 90,267 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,314. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $78.73.

