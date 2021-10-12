$32.21 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report $32.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.51 million to $33.30 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $34.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $129.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $131.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.17 million, with estimates ranging from $125.32 million to $136.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $52,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Capstar Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capstar Financial by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $479.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

