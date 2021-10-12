$34.69 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce $34.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $36.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $142.29 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $537.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

