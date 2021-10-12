34,295 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of AptarGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $77,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AptarGroup by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in AptarGroup by 133.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

