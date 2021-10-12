3,746 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $631.85 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.87 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.11.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

