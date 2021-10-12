37,983 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

KMB stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.05. 5,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.